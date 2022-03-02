Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853,548 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

