Citadel Advisors LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,754 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 12.37% of Clarim Acquisition worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLRM. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 306,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

