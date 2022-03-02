Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.90 Million in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,897,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Sterling Check as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

STER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Sterling Check Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

