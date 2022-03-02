Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $9.96 Million in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 436,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Riskified as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Riskified Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

