Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Chemed worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE opened at $484.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.39 and a 200 day moving average of $477.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.