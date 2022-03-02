Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 398,367 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,367 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

HERAU opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

