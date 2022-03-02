Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JXN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,316,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

