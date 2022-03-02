Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.03

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and traded as high as $11.20. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 100 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Bancshares (CZBS)
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.