ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating ) by 137.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.12% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

