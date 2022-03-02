ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.51.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 2.9%.
