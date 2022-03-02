ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 77,098 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

