ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.62. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 77,098 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
