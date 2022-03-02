ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 35,289 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 1,538,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,564,387 shares of company stock worth $2,034,347. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

