Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1598561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Specifically, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

