Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.