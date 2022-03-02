Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.71. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3,281 shares traded.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

