Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Short Interest Down 66.3% in February

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CDAQU opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000.
