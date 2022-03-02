Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,024.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.27 or 0.06737740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00728945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00067232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00408813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00288248 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

