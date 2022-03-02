Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will announce $27.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Conifer posted sales of $30.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $115.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $116.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.92 million, with estimates ranging from $117.08 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

