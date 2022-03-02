Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Conn’s worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Conn’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

