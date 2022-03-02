Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 57.50. 74,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.39. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

CCSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

