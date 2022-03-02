Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CNR opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (Get Rating)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.