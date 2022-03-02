CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.
Shares of CRVL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
