CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

Shares of CRVL traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.73. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

