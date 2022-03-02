Couchbase (BASE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. Couchbase has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

