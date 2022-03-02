Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,700 shares, an increase of 301.1% from the January 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1705 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

