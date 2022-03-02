Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Roth Capital began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

