Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $6.83. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 160,074 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

