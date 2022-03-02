Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 39,890 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915,086. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

