Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 194,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

