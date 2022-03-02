Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $25.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,048.26. 99,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

