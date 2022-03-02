CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect CrowdStrike to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRWD opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -210.25, a PEG ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.78. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

