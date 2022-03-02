Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 29,111 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 132,191 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.