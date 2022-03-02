Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 573.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

