Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SI. Natixis purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $1,623,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

