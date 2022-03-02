Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Sun Country Airlines worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 347,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 321,313 shares during the period.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,344 shares of company stock worth $2,198,729 over the last ninety days.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.