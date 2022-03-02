Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,650 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 564,398 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.98%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

