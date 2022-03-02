Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,587 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,275 shares of company stock worth $5,064,870. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

