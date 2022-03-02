Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,079 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

