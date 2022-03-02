Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

MMSI opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

