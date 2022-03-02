Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sohu.com worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

SOHU opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Sohu.com Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

