Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 115.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FMC by 359.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

