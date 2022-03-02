Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.