Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 164,592 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,094,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

