Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Calix by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Calix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calix by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CALX opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

