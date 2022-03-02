Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,793 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of HomeStreet worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

