Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 12,734.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ACA opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

