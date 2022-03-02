Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,483,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,732,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,917.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

