Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,703,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,931,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

