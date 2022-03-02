Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

