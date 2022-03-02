Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,888 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 330,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,694.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 217,301 shares during the period.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

VIRT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

