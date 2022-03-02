Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,008 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 389,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,051,000 after buying an additional 39,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in PVH by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of PVH opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.