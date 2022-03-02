Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 282,056 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,222 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 282,056 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

